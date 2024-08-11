Singer Celine Dion rebukes Trump for unauthorized use of Titanic hit at rally

Singer Celine Dion expressed disapproval over former US President Donald Trump's use of her song, My Heart Will Go On, without approval during a rally in Montana.

The hit song, used in the 1997 blockbuster Titanic, was played at a rally for Republican nominee Trump on Friday, sparking controversy over unauthorized use.

Dion's management team and Sony Music Canada swiftly responded to the incident through an X statement on Saturday.

"In no way is this use authorized and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use," the statement emphasized, addressing the unauthorized playing of "My Heart Will Go On" before Trump took the stage at the Montana event.