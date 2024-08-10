Israelis receive 'threatening' messages on phones amid tension

Several Israelis received messages on their mobile phones from an unknown source that threatened death amid Israeli-Iranian tensions, media reported said Friday.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said the messages, received by several Israelis, include the recipients full name and address, and said that they "will be buried by next week."

The Israeli newspaper quoted a police statement that said it is tracking the source of the messages, and asked recipients of the messages to ignore them.

This is the first time during the current war in the Gaza Strip and northern Israel that Israelis have reported receiving threatening messages.

Israel anticipates attacks by the Lebanese group, Hezbollah, and Iran, in response to the assassinations of Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr in Beirut last week, and Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31. Iran and Hamas have blamed Tel Aviv for the killings and vowed to retaliate.











