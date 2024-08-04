Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter to vote for Harris

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter expressed hope Saturday to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election in November.

Carter has largely been focused on defeating former President Donald Trump as he approaches his 100th birthday.

"I'm only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris," Carter told his son, Chip, who relayed the information to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution through his grandson, Jason Carter, according to the Hill news website.

His grandson said the former president is nowadays "more alert and interested in politics and the war in Gaza."

Carter, who served as the 39th president from 1977 to 1981, currently holds the title of the "longest-living US President."

The 99-year-old experienced brief hospitalizations because of age-related health issues and is receiving care at home.