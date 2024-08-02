More than 80 soldiers, police officers injured in protests in Venezuela

Venezuela's Attorney General said Thursday that more than 80 soldiers and police officers have been injured in ongoing protests in the country.

Holding a press conference in the capital Caracas, Tarek William Saab said many of those who set up barricades, damaged public property and attacked security forces did not vote in the country's recent presidential election.

He said that due to various violent incidents, people have been unable to go to work and have not opened their shops.

Emphasizing his respect for those who hold peaceful demonstrations within the constitutional framework, Saab said those committing acts of vandalism would be held accountable before the law.

Presidential elections were held in Venezuela on July 28.

According to the results announced by Venezuela's Electoral Council (CNE), incumbent President Nicolas Maduro won for the third time with 51.2% of the vote.

Following the completion of the elections, the opposition claimed on July 29 that the CNE's data was incorrect and that the results were fraudulent.

In the protests held due to allegations of fraudulent election results, clashes between security forces and demonstrators have so far resulted in the deaths of 17 people, including one soldier.









