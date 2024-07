Trump says he'll hold a rally in town where he was shot

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he will soon hold another rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the town where a gunman shot and injured him during a campaign rally nearly two weeks ago.

"I WILL BE GOING BACK TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, FOR A BIG AND BEAUTIFUL RALLY," Trump wrote on social media. He did not give a date for the rally but said to "stay tuned" for details.