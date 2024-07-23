Yemen’s Houthis release footage of drone attack on Tel Aviv

Yemen's Houthi group released Tuesday a video showing this weekend's drone attack on Tel Aviv, which killed an Israeli and injured 10 others.

The footage aired by the Houthi-affiliated media showed the moment the drone was launched by the Yemeni group and hit targets in Tel Aviv.

According to the Houthi group, the Yafa drone used in the attack is capable of "performing multiple tasks and has systems that make it invisible to radar and air defenses."

The video showed that the drone was carrying a highly explosive warhead during the June 19 attack.

Israel retaliated the attack by launching airstrikes on the Port of Al Hudaydah in western Yemen, killing at least nine people and injuring 83 others, according to the Houthi-run Health Ministry.

The Houthis have been targeting ships that are Israeli-owned, flagged, operated or headed to Israeli ports in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, where nearly 39,100 people have been killed in a devastating military offensive since Oct. 7, 2023.







