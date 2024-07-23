Harris sets her sights on winning 2024 presidential race

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at her Presidential Campaign headquarters in Wilmington, DE, U.S., July 22, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris vowed Monday to win the race for the White House after President Joe Biden endorsed her to replace him as the Democratic candidate.

"Let us be very clear: Joe is not done. Far from it, he knows there is still more work to do, and our nation will continue to praise his bold and visionary leadership as president.

"And it is my great honor to have Joe's endorsement in this race, and it is my intention to go out and earn this nomination and to win," Harris told campaign staff in Wilmington, Delaware.

Her remarks came a day after Biden dropped out from the race and endorsed Harris.

Ahead of Harris' speech, Biden called into the event to thank the campaign staff for their hard work.

"And I want to say to the team: embrace her. She's the best."

Biden also promised that he would do whatever Harris asks him to do ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Harris said the campaign's leadership will continue and that she asked Jen O'Malley Dillon to run the campaign.

"And she has accepted. And so over the next 106 days, we are going to take our case to the American people, and we are going to win," she stressed.

Biden is currently in self-isolation at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. He has in the interim abruptly ended his presidential re-election campaign amid mounting calls for him to do so after he badly botched a debate in late June against Republican nominee Donald Trump.