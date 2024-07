Trump says Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump walks offstage after speaking at a campaign rally at the Van Andel Arena on July 20, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (AFP Photo)

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump told CNN on Sunday that he thinks Vice President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat in November's election than Democratic President Joe Biden who stepped aside as his party's candidate.

A CNN reporter said on X that Trump made the comments to the network shortly after Biden announced his decision.