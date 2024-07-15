Trump rally suspected gunman acted alone: FBI

 Contact Us
Published July 15,2024
The suspected gunman at Donald Trump's rally on Saturday was acting alone and used an AR-style rifle purchased legally to shoot at the former U.S. president, FBI officials said on Sunday, adding that they had no indications of any mental health issues with the suspect.

The FBI officials, in a call with reporters, said the investigation was at an early stage and that they had not yet identified an ideology associated with the suspect. They said finding the motive behind the shooting was one of their priorities.