News Americas Trump picks JD Vance for vice president ahead of November election

Trump picks JD Vance for vice president ahead of November election

Ex-US President Donald Trump announced Monday that Ohio Senator JD Vance will be his 2024 running mate. "After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump said on his proprietary Truth Social website.

DPA AMERICAS Published July 15,2024 Subscribe

Donald Trump has picked JD Vance, a senator from Ohio, to be his vice presidential running-mate for the Republican party, he announced on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday.



"I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of vice president of the United States is Senator JD Vance of the great state of Ohio," Trump wrote.



Vance's memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" was a bestseller, and although he was once a scathing critic of Trump, he has since wholeheartedly embraced him.



Trump made the announcement as the Republican national convention got underway in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.



Trump is due to be officially confirmed as the party's nominee for president at the convention, just days after an attempt on his life.



The US presidential election will be held on November 5, and is set to be a rematch between Trump and the incumbent Democratic president, Joe Biden.



Current Vice President Kamala Harris is set to be Biden's running-mate again. The Democratic ticket has however been thrown into some confusion by doubts about Biden's fitness for office.











