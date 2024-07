Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Greenbrier Farms on June 28, 2024 in Chesapeake, Virginia. (AFP File Photo)

Donald Trump on Monday hailed a "big win" for democracy after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that presidents have presumptive immunity for official acts -- a decision set to delay his trial for conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss.

"Big win for our constitution and democracy. Proud to be an American!" Trump posted in all caps on his Truth Social platform, as the conservative-leaning high court delivered its 6-3 opinion.