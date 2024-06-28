Türkiye fines camera maker Canon $1.1 mln

 Contact Us
The Turkish distributor of Canon, a Japanese camera manufacturer, was fined $1.1 million by the Turkish Competition Board for influencing the pricing of independent resellers.

Published June 28,2024
The authority said in a statement on Friday that an investigation into Canon Eurasia was launched on May 11, 2023, for allegedly violating Article 4 of Act No. 4054 on Competition Protection.

The investigation found that the Japanese firm's regional office interfered with the independent prices of Turkish Canon resellers on Canon-made products ranging from cameras to lenses and other equipment.

The statement said the oral defense meeting on June 4 concluded with the board ruling that Canon Eurasia violated the law, resulting in an administrative fine of 38.3 million Turkish lira (approximately $1.1 million).