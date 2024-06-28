EU Council expresses 'deep concern' over Rafah, urges Israel to implement ICJ order

The European Council has expressed deep concern over the humanitarian situation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, reiterating its calls for the implementation of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) orders.

"Recalling the need to implement the ICJ order of 24 May 2024, the European Council expresses deep concern about the consequences on the civilian population of the ongoing ground operations in Rafah," the council said in its concluding statement following Thursday's meeting.

It came after the EU leaders agreed on appointments and nominations for the EU's top jobs and adopted the strategic agenda for 2024-2029, a policy plan that steers the EU's future direction and goals.

They also adopted conclusions on various issues, including the war in Ukraine, and the latest situation in the Middle East.

"The European Council stresses the importance of respecting and implementing the orders of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which are legally binding," said the statement, also welcoming Resolution 2735 adopted by the UN Security Council aiming to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza.

It added: "The European Council calls for the full implementation of the terms of the ceasefire proposal without delay and without conditions, which would lead to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, a significant and sustained increase in the flow of humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza, and an enduring ceasefire and end to the crisis, with Israel's security interests and safety for Palestinian civilians assured."

Deploring all loss of civilian life, the council said it noted with "utmost concern" the unacceptable number of civilian casualties, especially children, as well as the catastrophic levels of hunger and imminent risk of famine caused by the insufficient entry of aid into Gaza.

Stressing that the services the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) provides in Gaza and across the region are "essential," the council condemned any attempts to label a UN agency as a terrorist organization.







