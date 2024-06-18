Massive heat wave to blanket US, could last up to 1 week

The US is bracing for a massive week-long heat wave, weather experts warned Monday, according to media outlets.

The Northeast and Midwest are preparing for sweltering temperatures as a "heat dome" settles over a large part of the country.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said nearly 73 million people were under some level of heat alert as of Monday morning. Some 150 million people will experience temperatures above 90F (32C) and 9 million people could see readings rise over 100F (37.7C).

Over the next six days, 265 million people -- about 82% of the US population -- are likely to experience temperatures topping 90F (32C) as the official first day of summer begins on Thursday.

"Potentially dangerous heat is expected for much of the week," said the NWS Indianapolis division, where the state of Indiana is under an excessive heat warning.

New York City is preparing for the hottest period of weather in 30 years, with temperatures reaching 91F (32.7C) on Wednesday, 94F (34C) on Thursday and 96F (35C) on Friday. The city will begin opening 500 cooling centers for residents, with a heat advisory expected to be issued by the NWS.

"We expect to hit peak heat on Thursday and Friday, with the heat index possibly reaching 99 degrees," said Mayor Eric Adams at a news conference. "We want to be clear. This is extremely hot for June, and New Yorkers should not underestimate the heat."

As of Monday, 17 states were already under a heat alert, with Excessive Heat Watches being issued for the states of Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, where the city of Concord is forecast to hit 101F (38C) on Wednesday.

"By Wednesday afternoon, some locations in interior New England could see temperatures topping the century mark, which will break daily records at certain locations," said the NWS.

Weather officials said the Ohio Valley could experience the most impactful heat wave of the 21st century, with Louisville, Kentucky expected to hit 94F (34C) on Wednesday, 97F (36C) on Thursday and 99F (37C) on Friday.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is also bracing for a string of excessive heat, with temperatures expected to soar from 97F (36C) on Tuesday and Wednesday to 98F (36.6C) on Thursday and Friday. The heat wave could be the city's hottest of all time for the month of June.

"Now that we're closing in on the heat wave, the Watch has turned into a Heat Advisory," the NWS Pittsburgh division said in a statement. "Please take precautions if you're outside this week and check on those that are most vulnerable."

Dangerous heat is also expected for Arizona, where the cities of Phoenix and Tucson are under Excessive Heat Warnings with temperatures expected to peak at 110F (43C) on Sunday.

Roswell, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas are forecast to reach 105F (40.5C).

Authorities are warning people to take precautions, including staying indoors when possible, staying hydrated and checking on elderly neighbors and relatives.

There were 2,302 heart-related deaths across the US in 2023, a 34% increase from 2022.

The National Weather Service said new heat records could be set in some 200 cities across the US during this week-long heat wave.















