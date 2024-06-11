News Americas US promises $404 million in new aid for Palestinians

DPA AMERICAS Published June 11,2024

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced $404 million dollars in new assistance to Palestinians, while taking part in a humanitarian aid conference for the Gaza Strip in Jordan.



"Today, I am announcing an additional $404 million dollars in new aid to Palestinians, in addition to the more than [$1.8 billion] in development, economic and humanitarian aid the US has provided since 2021," Blinken said.



"Let's work together to ensure that more aid gets into Gaza and once it is in Gaza reaches the people who need it the most, by land, by air, by sea."



Blinken urged all countries taking part to give more aid as "only one third of current UN appeal is funded." He said that in recent months, Israel has taken steps to address obstacles to aid delivery into Gaza, but that "it can and must do more."



The top American diplomat called on Israel to speed up the inspection of aid trucks, shorten the list of prohibited good, increase surge lifesaving medicine, repair water and sanitation systems as well as reduce civilian casualties.









