BIDEN: I DONT THINK NETANYAHU IS PLAYING POLITICS WITH WAR IN GAZA

U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday he does not think Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is playing politics with the war against the Gaza Strip.

"I don't think so. He's trying to work out a serious problem he has," Biden responded when asked if Netanyahu was "playing politics with the war."

The remarks were made at the White House after a news conference about executive action on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Biden's comments came hours after the release of interview he did with Time magazine on May 28, where he was asked if he believes some of Israel's suggestions that Netanyahu is prolonging the war for his political self-preservation are valid.

"I'm not going to comment on that. There is every reason for people to draw that conclusion," he replied.

Citing political challenges that Netanyahu faced even before the war began, Biden said: "And so it's an internal domestic debate that seems to have no consequence. And whether he would change his position or not, it's hard to say, but it has not been helpful."

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 36,500 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and nearly 83,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge.