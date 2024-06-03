Over 40 people shot in overnight shootings in U.S. states of Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania

This image, courtesy of News 5 Cleveland, shows officers of the Akron Police Department investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Akron, Ohio, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo)

More than 40 people were shot in overnight shootings across U.S. states of Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania, with total of three reportedly killed on Sunday morning.

Twenty-eight people were shot in a mass shooting at a party on Sunday morning in Akron, Ohio, according to a police statement.

"In total, 25 people were injured, 1 male was killed and at least 2 victims remain in critical condition tonight," said the Akron police.

While there were no arrests made yet, the police called on everyone who witnessed the incident to provide details as they have offered $22,500 reward "to the identification, arrest, and successful prosecution of a suspect."

Separately, in a statement, Louisville Metro Police on Sunday said at least 5 children and an adult were shot in a parking lot of a business in the state of Kentucky.

As the police continue to investigate the incident, the statement said all those injured are expected to survive.

Furthermore, another exchange of shooting took place in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania where two people were killed and seven others injured.

According to Allegheny County police, at least one victim is in critical condition while others are being treated for non-life threatening injures from the shooting happened in early Sunday.

The latest incidents are part of a broader trend of gun violence in the U.S., where mass shootings have become increasingly frequent.