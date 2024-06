Hunter Biden (C), the son of President Joe Biden, arrives for the first day of his trial in Wilmington, Delaware, June 3, 2024. (AFP Photo)

U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday he had "boundless love" for his son as Hunter Biden went on trial on gun charges, adding that he was "president, but also a Dad."

"As the President, I don't and won't comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength," Biden said in a statement.