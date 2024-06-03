BIDEN CONGRATULATES MEXICOS FIRST FEMALE PRESIDENT-ELECT ON ELECTION VICTORY

U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Monday his incoming Mexican counterpart, Claudia Sheinbaum, on her "historic" election victory, vowing to maintain close cooperation with her as she prepares to assume office.

"I look forward to working closely with President-elect Sheinbaum in the spirit of partnership and friendship that reflects the enduring bonds between our two countries. I expressed our commitment to advancing the values and interests of both our nations to the benefit of our peoples," Biden said in a statement.

"I also congratulate the Mexican people for conducting a nationwide successful democratic electoral process involving races for more than 20,000 positions at the local, state, and federal levels," he added.

Sheinbaum, a former Mexico City mayor, is slated to succeed Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador after handily winning Sunday's national election with an estimated 60% of the vote.

A mentee of Lopez Obrador and member of their shared Morena party, Sheinbaum is a scientist by trade, and a staunch leftist.

She is on track to become not only Mexico's first female president when she is inaugurated, but also the first person with a Jewish background to assume the overwhelmingly Catholic North American nation's highest office.

Sheinbaum's six-year term is slated to begin in October.