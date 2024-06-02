Turkish Day Festival in US state of New Jersey celebrates Turkish culture

The Turkish Day Festival was held in New Jersey, an American state that has one of the highest populations of Turks.

The festival was organized by the Turkish American National Steering Committee (TASC), the Paterson Clifton Turkish American Day Parade & Festival Association and the Turkish American Giresunlular Organization.

It was attended by Türkiye's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ahmed Yilmaz, and New York Consul General, Reyhan Ozgur, along with thousands of Turks and Americans from New York and New Jersey.

People of all ages and backgrounds gathered in Clifton's Memorial Park to enjoy music, food and shopping stalls showcasing Turkish traditions and culture.

The festival will continue Sunday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.










