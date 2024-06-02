Mexicans head to polls in election to choose next president

Nearly 100 million Mexicans are heading to the polls on Sunday in what is being dubbed the biggest election in the nation's history as they choose their next president and reshape Mexico's political landscape.

The democratic process began at 8:00 a.m. local time, with voting starting in Quintana Roo, located in southeastern Mexico, where authorities announced the commencement of voting.

Besides the impact on the political environment, with more than 20,000 posts up for grabs, including in city councils, mayorships and governorships, and the restructuring of the Mexican Congress, the elections could be historic, as it may mark the first time that a woman is chosen as president.

According to recent polls, Claudia Sheinbaum, the candidate for the ruling National Regeneration Movement (Morena), is leading in all preferences. Trailing behind her are the political opposition candidate Xochitl Galvez and Jorge Maynez.

Sheinbaum pledged to maintain most of the current administration's policies, including those pertaining to public security, public spending and the government's social welfare programs, which have pulled 5 million Mexicans out of poverty, according to government figures.

Highlighting the global importance of these elections, the Mexican government has invited former presidents Alberto Fernandez of Argentina and Evo Morales of Bolivia to observe the process. They are currently in Mexico to monitor the elections.

As of 8:45 a.m. local time, Mexico's electoral body reported that 36,189 out of 170,182 polling places were operational.

As is customary, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador cast his vote at the National Palace, the government seat in Mexico City.

Mexicans will have until 6 p.m. to cast their votes. The National Electoral Institute (INE), the country's electoral body, will begin releasing preliminary results at 8:00 p.m. local time.