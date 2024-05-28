Israel continues to disregard international law: Who will tell Gaza butchers to stop?

As the severity of Israel's inhumane attacks on Gaza increases day by day, it is evident that Tel Aviv recognizes neither international law nor public pressure. Political experts provided highly noteworthy evaluations to TRT News regarding Israel's massacres in Gaza. Experts say that Israel no longer holds the status of a state, and Netanyahu is increasingly cornered.

Since October 7, Israel's attacks on Gaza have intensified daily. Ignoring international law, Israel ruthlessly massacres Palestinian women, children, and civilians.

Recently, dozens of Palestinian civilians were burned to death in an attack on an area designated as a safe zone by the United Nations (UN) where a tent camp was located.

Ignoring the reactions rising from around the world, Israel defied the precautionary measures announced by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) 48 hours before the latest attack. It even bombed the UN's "safe zone."

"Genocide is the most severe crime in criminal law"

Prof. Dr. Selami Kuran, an international law expert, states that Israel's inhumane and illegal actions show that the Israeli State, or more precisely, the Israeli Government under Netanyahu, has lost its status as a state.



Kuran scrutinizes Israel's position within the framework of international law, saying: "The Israeli government is almost in a state of insanity. It systematically commits war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. Without heeding the protests of people in major capitals worldwide, the reports published by UN representatives, or the rulings of international judicial bodies like the ICJ, Israel continues its attacks and crimes in a brazen and reckless manner."

Prof. Dr. Kuran highlights that the 1929 Geneva Conventions, the 1967 Geneva Protocol, the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, and finally, the 1998 Rome Statute aim to protect civilians in armed conflict and war. He emphasizes that genocide is the most severe crime in criminal law, yet Israel continues to commit actions constituting genocide recklessly.

Prof. Dr. Kuran asserts that countries like the United States and, at times, the United Kingdom, which indirectly support Israel, need to reconsider their positions. He explains, "When we speak of a state in international law, we refer to a political and legal organization. A legal organization adheres to the principles and rules of international law. However, looking at the Israeli government's actions and these crimes, it is clear that Israel has truly lost its status as a state."

Europe is also divided

Prof. Dr. Kuran also points to a significant development in Europe, noting that the International Institute for Peace Research in Geneva, Switzerland, has filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court regarding these crimes:

"A criminal complaint was filed against European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. This is a very important development because it criticizes the European Union's policies supporting Israel's crimes. After Israel's attacks, von der Leyen visited Netanyahu in Jerusalem and gave unconditional support. The complaint alleges that she participated in, aided, and abetted the crimes committed in Gaza and the occupied territories. It is stated that her support facilitated Israel's military aid."

Who will stop Israel?

So, who will stop Israel's relentless attacks? Selami Kuran notes that while the United States sometimes sends messages, he thinks these are deceptive.

"The US sees the international community's pressure, especially in recent months. Initially, Biden's statements were unconditionally supportive. However, in the last 5-6 months, the US has seen that Israel is committing serious violations and that there is significant reaction from the international community. Therefore, the US is trying to be more cautious.

However, as long as the US support continues, Israel will continue its attacks. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation and some countries within the European Union are sending serious messages. There is a significant disagreement between the President of the European Commission and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs. It seems that discussions on this issue will increase within the European Union."

"Netanyahu is cornered"

International relations expert Dr. Gökhan Çınkara says that Netanyahu is in a bind.

He mentions that Netanyahu's disagreements with Benny Gantz and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in the war cabinet are deepening everyday. He also recalls news that the Prime Minister has not met with Defense Minister Gantz for a while.

"The disarray and lack of coordination between institutions reveal a lack of policy and aimless progress. Moreover, the urgency of the legal regulation on the conscription of religious groups is another reality cornering Netanyahu. The critical roles of small parties unique to Israeli politics deepen the political crisis in this regard."

"The political chaos for Netanyahu will grow even more"

Dr. Çınkara notes that Netanyahu has not yet provided any strategic gains centered on Gaza to the Israeli public, adding, "On the contrary, the process is marked by increased human losses and rising criticism globally. Therefore, many Israelis want to get rid of Netanyahu. The continuation of the war in this manner will create an effect that further deepens the political chaos for Netanyahu."



