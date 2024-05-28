News Americas 'Horrified' Canada calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

'Horrified' Canada calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

"We are horrified by strikes that killed Palestinian civilians in Rafah. Canada does not support an Israeli military operation in Rafah. This level of human suffering must come to an end. We demand an immediate ceasefire," Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly wrote on social media platform X.

DPA AMERICAS Published May 28,2024 Subscribe

Canada has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, after an Israeli strike hit tents housing displaced people near Gaza's southern city of Rafah.



"We are horrified by strikes that killed Palestinian civilians in Rafah," Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly wrote on social media platform X.



"Canada does not support an Israeli military operation in Rafah," Joly said. "This level of human suffering must come to an end. We demand an immediate ceasefire."



The Hamas-run health authority in Gaza said 45 people were killed and dozens injured in the airstrike. Most of the victims of the airstrike were women and children, the health authority said, describing the incident as a "massacre."











