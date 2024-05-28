At least 24 dead as tornadoes sweep across central, southern U.S.

Garland police block traffic due to a downed power line, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Garland, Texas. (AP Photo)

A flurry of deadly storms and tornadoes that swept through the central and southern U.S. during the Memorial Day weekend killed at least 24 people and left hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power.

The death toll includes seven victims in Cooke County, Texas, from a tornado that ripped through a mobile home park on Saturday, According to NBC News, citing authorities, and eight deaths in the state of Arkansas.

Two people died in Mayes County, Oklahoma, east of Tulsa, officials said. The wounded included guests at an outdoor wedding.

More than 400,000 customers were left without power late Monday, including 125,000 in the state of Kentucky.

Twelve states reported at least 10,000 outages earlier in the day, NBC reported.