U.S. approves possible sale of advanced anti-radar missiles to Poland, Netherlands

The U.S. State Department announced Wednesday that it approved the possible sale of advanced anti-radar missiles to Poland and the Netherlands.

Poland has requested to purchase 360 Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles - Extended Range (AARGM-ER) and related elements of logistics and program support for an estimated cost of $1.275 billion.

The Netherlands is seeking to purchase 265 AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles - Extended Range (AARGM-ER) and related elements of logistics and program support for an estimated cost of $700 million.

The missiles are the advanced, extended-range version of the combat-proven AGM-88 HARM (High-speed Anti-Radiation Missile), which was designed to home in on electronic transmissions coming from surface-to-air radar systems.