Man dies after setting himself ablaze outside Trump trial courthouse

The man who set himself on fire near the Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump was standing trial succumbed to his injuries and died.

Max Azzarello, 37, was rushed to the hospital after self-immolating outside the Manhattan courthouse where Trump is on trial. Despite being intubated, he could not be saved, according to a report by NBC News.

Video posted to social media showed the man's body engulfed in flames in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. He then collapsed to the ground.

New York police said that Azzarello, just hours before he set himself ablaze, left a message online warning of an approaching "fascist world coup."

Media reports said that at the time of the incident, Trump was in the courthouse being tried on allegations that he falsified business records to cover up "hush money" payments around the 2016 presidential election.