U.S. defense secretary reaffirms 'strategic goal of regional stability' during call with Israeli counterpart

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke by phone Monday with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant, reiterating U.S. support for Israel's defense as well as the strategic goal of regional stability, according to the Pentagon.

Austin and Gallant discussed the "aftermath of Iran's unprecedented April 13 attacks, which U.S., Israeli and partner forces thwarted in a combined defensive operation," Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement.

"The Secretary reiterated steadfast U.S. support for Israel's defense and reaffirmed the strategic goal of regional stability," he added.

Iran on Saturday launched an airborne attack on Israel in retaliation for an April 1 airstrike on its diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital. It reportedly fired more than 300 drones and missiles, with almost all intercepted by the air defense systems of Israel and its allies-the U.S., France and the UK.

The White House said the reprisal attack "was an embarrassing failure for the Supreme Leader" and for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the reprisal on Israel was "necessary and appropriate" and was aimed at military targets. Israel has vowed to respond to the attack.

According to a report by NBC News on Monday citing an Israeli official, Israel's response to Iran's weekend retaliatory attack may be "imminent."

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian vowed that any further Israeli attack will be met with a "stronger" and "extensive" response.