News Americas Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies at 83

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies at 83

Famous Italian designer Roberto Cavalli has passed away at 83 due to a prolonged illness, according to reports from ANSA and Adnkronos news agencies and statements from close friends and family. The eponymous fashion brand released a heartfelt statement on Instagram mourning his loss.

DPA AMERICAS Published April 12,2024 Subscribe

The Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has died at the age of 83 after a long illness, ANSA and Adnkronos news agencies reported, citing friends and his family.



The fashion house that shares his name also expressed its sadness at his death in a post on Instagram. "From humble beginnings in Florence Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all," the post said. Cavalli's legacy will live on through his creativity, his love of nature and his family, it said.



He was one of Italy's best-known designers, becoming famous starting in the 1970s for his exotic patterns, furs and feathers, and faded-effect jeans. He often said he was interested in wild animals which inspired many of his flashy creations.



Cavalli died in Florence, the city where he was born. He was interested in fashion from an early age and came from a family known for art and creativity. His grandfather Giuseppe Rossi was a member of the Macchiaioli group of painters, whose work can be seen in the city's world-famous Uffizi Gallery.



Cavalli began by studying textile print at the local art institute, before inventing a new leather printing technique that won him commissions from Hermès and Pierre Cardin.



He presented his first ready-to-wear collection at the age of 30 before opening his first boutique in Saint-Tropez in France in 1972.



One of his first customers there was actress Brigitte Bardot. Other celebrities also wore his clothes, bringing him further fame and fans among the jet set.



He designed men's wear, women's wear and accessories, eyewear, watches, jewelry, perfumes, underwear, shoes and beachwear and also launched a jeans label and children's collections.









