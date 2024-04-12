FBI chief warns of 'coordinated attack' in U.S., similar to Russia concert assault

FBI Director Christopher Wray warned on Thursday of a potential "coordinated attack" in the U.S. following a concert hall attack in Moscow.

During testimony to a House Appropriations subcommittee on the agency's budget request, Wray said the FBI needs funding to protect America from terrorism.

Wray said there was already a heightened risk of violence in the country before the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas and the ensuing Israeli response in the Gaza Strip.

"Since then, we've seen a rogue's gallery of foreign terrorist organizations call for attacks against Americans and our allies. Given those calls for action, our most immediate concern has been that individuals or small groups will draw twisted inspiration from the events in the Middle East to carry out attacks here at home," he said.

"But now increasingly concerning is the potential for a coordinated attack here in the homeland, akin to the ISIS-K attack we saw at the Russia Concert Hall a couple weeks ago," he added.

At least 144 people were killed and more than 550 injured when gunmen opened fire March 22 at the Crocus City concert hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast. Russia has charged four suspects with being directly involved in the attack.

The FBI chief also cited a threat by China, which he said aims to lie and steal its way to the top as a global superpower and undermine U.S. democracy and economy.

"We need funding to counter cyber threats --certainly those from China, but also from a crowded field of sophisticated criminals and other hostile nation-states like Russia, Iran, and North Korea," he added.