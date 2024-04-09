U.S. condemns Mexican Embassy raid, says Ecuador 'disregarded its obligations'

The White House on Tuesday sharply condemned a raid on the Mexican Embassy in Ecuador that has sparked one of the worst diplomatic crises in Latin America in recent years.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the Biden administration has reviewed security camera footage of the raid and determined that it was "wrong."

"We condemn this violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, including the use of force against embassy officials," he told reporters at the White House.

"The Ecuadorian government disregarded its obligations under international law as a host state to respect the inviolability of diplomatic missions, and jeopardize the foundation of basic diplomatic norms and relationships," he added.

Sullivan said Washington has asked Ecuador to work with Mexico to resolve the dispute, and welcomed the Organization of American States' Permanent Councill convening this week to help broker a resolution.

Mexico has suspended diplomatic ties with Ecuador in retaliation for the April 5 raid in Quito. Nicaragua has announced it is following suit as a measure of solidarity.

Jorge Glas, Ecuador's former vice president, was wanted by his country's justice system on corruption charges and had been taking refuge in the Mexican diplomatic headquarters since December.

The 54-year-old politician was transferred Saturday to a maximum security prison in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil known as "The Rock," according to the country's authorities.

Mexico announced it will file a formal complaint against Ecuador before the International Court of Justice for violating international agreements by raiding the embassy in Quito.

"Starting tomorrow (Monday) we will be going to the International Court of Justice, where we will be presenting this sad case and of course we will go to all the regional and international multilateral forums that correspond so that this is condemned in its entirety by the international community," said Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alicia Barcena.