Colombia orders expulsion of Argentine diplomats

Colombia's government on Wednesday announced its decision to expel Argentine diplomats from the country after the president of that nation, Javier Milei, called his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro a "terrorist killer" in an interview with CNN.

Milei said that under Petro's mandate, Colombia is following in the footsteps of Venezuela and Cuba.

"The carnage that is Venezuela is truly unheard of, the same as the Cuba prison island. Then there are other cases that are on their way to ... right? Let's say, like the case of Colombia with Mr. Petro, let's say... well, you can't expect much from someone who was a terrorist killer, right?"

The Colombian ambassador in Buenos Aires, Camilo Romero, then said that the Colombian government was "exploring all measures" over the remarks.

"It is clear that every time someone asks Javier Milei about Gustavo Petro he will respond with insults. On the two previous occasions, the Colombian president has preferred to downplay these offenses. Today, the Colombian Government is exploring all measures," said Romero.

Minutes later, the Colombian Foreign Ministry issued an official statement expressing their disagreement with Milei's words and announcing the decision to expel the diplomats.

"It is not the first time that Mr. Milei offends the Colombian president, affecting the historical relations of brotherhood between Colombia and Argentina," the statement said. "The expressions of the Argentine president have deteriorated the confidence of our nation, in addition to offending the dignity of President Petro, who was democratically elected. The Government of Colombia orders the expulsion of diplomats from the Argentine Embassy in Colombia," it said.

It is not the first time that disagreements have arisen between both leaders. Colombia had already "condemned" Milei's remarks referring to Petro as a "communist killer sinking Colombia" back in January.

Colombia's head of state also compared Milei to former dictators Jorge Videla from Argentina and Augusto Pinochet of Chile, which has also caused tension between the two countries.

Milei's words against Petro followed those he said in the same interview against the Mexican president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

"That an ignorant person like Lopez Obrador speaks badly of me, it exalts me," he had said.













