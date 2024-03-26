To pretend Israel not violating international law 'absurd on its face': U.S. Senator Sanders

Senator Bernie Sanders on Monday slammed the State Department over a statement that claimed Israel is in compliance with the U.S. law and international humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip.

"To pretend that Israel is not violating international law or interfering with U.S. humanitarian aid is absurd on its face," Sanders said in a statement. "The State Department's position makes a mockery of U.S. law and assurances provided to Congress."

His remarks came after State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the U.S. had no evidence Israel has violated international humanitarian law after its ally offered assurances on using U.S. weapons.

"We have not found them to be in violation of international humanitarian law, either when it comes to the conduct of the war or when it comes to the provision of humanitarian assistance," Miller said.

Sanders said hundreds of thousands of Palestinian children are facing starvation because Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu "won't let in sufficient humanitarian aid, while thousands of trucks are waiting to get into Gaza."

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which nearly 1,200 Israelis were killed.

More than 32,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and nearly 74,400 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

The UN Security Council passed on Monday a resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza in the month of Ramadan. Fourteen countries voted in favor, while the U.S. abstained.