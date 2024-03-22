Mexico warns of strained US-Mexico relations over Texas immigration law

Mexico has cautioned a federal US court on Thursday about the potential fallout of permitting a contentious Texas immigration law, warning that it could severely strain relations between the US and Mexico.

In a legal filing submitted to the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, Mexican lawyers expressed concerns about the negative impact of enforcing SB 4, a Texas law that criminalizes unauthorized entry into the state and grants state judges authority to order deportations.

According to a CNN report, Mexico's legal team argued that such enforcement would disrupt the established sovereign relations between the two nations, interfere with Mexico's sovereignty over its territory, hinder collaboration on migration and border management, and impede trade between the US and Mexico.

Signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in December, SB 4 has faced challenges, questioning its constitutionality.

The court is currently deliberating on whether Texas can enforce the law while considering its legal implications. Mexico believes that allowing SB 4 to take effect would lead to discriminatory application and unconstitutional practices.

Mexico has taken proactive steps to protect its nationals in Texas by instructing consulates to offer support and legal assistance to Mexican citizens affected by the law. Mexican officials argue that immigration matters fall under federal jurisdiction and emphasize that SB 4's enforcement would violate fundamental legal principles.

Texas Senate Bill 4 (SB 4) was approved by lawmakers, allowing state law enforcement officials to arrest illegal migrants and for state judges to be able to sentence them up to six months in jail or deport them. Repeat offenders would face between two and 20 years in prison.

The US Supreme Court ruled that SB 4 could go into effect, allowing the state to arrest illegal migrants.

According to US Customs and Border officials, nearly 250,000 migrants crossed the southern border in December 2023 alone, marking the highest monthly total on record.

US immigration law allows migrants to turn themselves into Border Patrol agents in order to seek asylum.













