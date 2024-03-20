New York City mayor hosts iftar dinner for Muslim community

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Tuesday hosted an iftar dinner for representatives of the Muslim community.

The iftar, held at the historic Surrogate's Courthouse building in Manhattan, was attended by prominent figures of the Muslim community living in New York as well as diplomatic representatives from Muslim countries, including Reyhan Özgür, the Turkish Consul General in New York.

Speaking at the event, Adams recounted his efforts against the travel ban imposed on Muslims during the tenure of former President Donald Trump, adding that he always stands by the Muslim community in the city.

The menu for the iftar dinner, attended by nearly 200 guests, was prepared by Ali Riza Doğan, the owner of a Turkish restaurant.

Doğan told Anadolu that he has been preparing the municipality's iftar menu for the last 18 years.

"It is a source of pride for me that they choose a Turkish restaurant every year. There were times when we served wearing Turkish flag t-shirts, and hung Turkish flags," Doğan said.

Meanwhile, some Muslim civil society organizations and leaders did not attend this year's iftar dinner hosted by the municipality, citing Mayor Adams' lack of support for cease-fire calls in Gaza.

During the iftar dinner, a group of protesters gathered at the entrance of the building chanting slogans in support of Palestine. Some of the protesters were arrested for obstructing traffic.




















