U.S. has not adjusted nuclear posture in response to Putin remarks

The United States has not adjusted its nuclear posture as a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin's new nuclear saber-rattling, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said Washington has seen no indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine after Putin's comments.

The official said Putin appeared to be restating Russia's nuclear doctrine that they will use nuclear weapons if their sovereignty is threatened.

"We have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture, nor any indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine," the official said.

Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said in a statement that "Russia's nuclear rhetoric has been reckless and irresponsible throughout this conflict."

"It is Russia that brutally invaded Ukraine without provocation or justification, and we will continue to support Ukraine as they defend their people and their sovereign territory from Russian aggression," she said.

















