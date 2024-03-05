U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland to retire

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Tuesday that Victoria Nuland, the third-highest ranking American diplomat is retiring.

"Victoria Nuland has let me know that she intends to step down in the coming weeks as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs-a role in which she has personified President Biden's commitment to put diplomacy back at the center of our foreign policy and revitalize America's global leadership at a crucial time for our nation and the world," Blinken said in a statement.

"We are so grateful for Toria's service, and for the lasting mark she's made on this institution and the world," Blinken added.

He said Nuland has served under six presidents and 10 Secretaries of State.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Blinken have named Under Secretary for Management John Bass to serve until Nuland's replacement is confirmed, he added.