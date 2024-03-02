LUXEMBOURGS FOREIGN MINISTER PLEDGES TO STAND FOR PEACE IN GAZA

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on Saturday pledged to "stand for peace" in the Gaza Strip, which is currently besieged by Israeli forces.

"If I were asked whether I stand with Israel or Gaza, I stand for peace," Bettel said during a panel discussion titled the EU's Capability to Shape Global Transformations at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The panel, organized in collaboration with the European Policy Centre (EPC), a Brussels-based think tank, as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), discussed the EU's ability to respond to global transformations and adapt to changing world conditions.

The panel featured speakers such as Bettel, Albania's Foreign Minister Igli Hasani, EU External Action Service (EEAS) Director Angelina Eichhorst, former Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, and former Spanish Foreign Minister Ana Palacio.

Bettel noted the significant global turmoil and emphasized the importance of finding common solutions to shared problems, citing examples such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate crisis, and issues related to global peace.

He highlighted the global impact of conflicts like the ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as the interconnectedness of seemingly local issues like the Gaza situation.

He underscored the misconception of viewing certain issues, like the Israel-Palestine situation, as localized conflicts when their effects are global in scope.

Albanian Foreign Minister Hasani discussed the challenges of ineffective international organizations, pointing out the shortcomings of the UN Security Council.

He underlined the necessity of a two-state solution to the Gaza conflict, as well as the presence of global challenges beyond traditional security issues, including the climate crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

EEAS Director Angelina Eichhorst underscored the importance of collective action in the face of global challenges.

She highlighted that no nation or community is immune to the events occurring worldwide and advocated for working together and being interdependent.

Eichhorst responded to criticisms about the EU's perceived slow response by saying Brussels acts swiftly to issues such as economic crises, conflicts in the Middle East, the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Former Croatian President Kitarovic stressed that the current global challenges require international responses and coordination, multilateralism, trust in values, and solidarity are essential.

She acknowledged occasional disagreements among the EU's 27 member countries but highlighted their shared success in common values.

Former Spanish Minister Palacio defended the EU against criticism of being a non-functional and slow entity, considering it a great success of the 20th century and expressing hope for its continued success in the 21st century.

She mentioned countries seeking to join the EU as a testament to its appeal and relevance.









