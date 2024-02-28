‘Selfless’ US convict’s donation to Gaza triggers massive fundraising

A fundraiser has collected more than $80,000 for an American convict who donated his entire savings while working as a janitor at a prison in Gaza, where Israeli aggression has escalated since Oct. 7 after Hamas' surprise attack.

The convict identified only as Hamza, who has been in prison for 40 years for the accidental killing of a loved one, worked for only 13 cents an hour to earn $17 for 136 hours, according to the fundraiser campaign on GoFundMe.

"In the midst of his own 40-year-long struggle, Hamza's heart reached out from his California prison cell across oceans to the people of Gaza. Despite enduring over 40 years of incarceration for a tragic accident at the age of 16, he has donated his entire savings to the people of Gaza. Working tirelessly as a janitor within prison walls, earning a mere 13 cents per hour, Hamza selflessly donated every cent—about $17—from 136 hours of labor to support the people of Gaza," the statement of the fundraiser organized by Justin Mashouf said.

Mashouf added that Hamza will be released next month thanks to a new law in California that grants parole opportunities to minors charged as adults.

"Now, at 56 years old, Hamza's remarkable story of empathy and kindness towards Gazans has captivated social media. In response to the outpouring of love for Hamza, we've launched this GoFundMe campaign at his behest. Your contributions will empower him to transition back into society with dignity and security after years of isolation. With your help, Hamza will access essential resources, secure housing and transportation, and navigate the challenges of his new freedom," the statement said.

The fundraiser, which is meant to facilitate Hamza's adaptation to life outside of prison walls, has accumulated close to $82,000 by noon on Wednesday.