Palestinian FM believes Hamas supports formation of 'technocratic' government

On Wednesday, the Palestinian foreign minister Riyad Al-Maliki expressed his belief that Hamas comprehends the importance of establishing a new technocratic government in the Palestinian territories, instead of forming a coalition.

Published February 28,2024
"I think Hamas should understand this and I do believe that they are in support of the idea to establish today a technocratic government," based on expert individuals, who could "move the whole country into a period of transition", as a government including Hamas would be "boycotted" internationally, he told a press conference in Geneva.