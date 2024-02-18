Californian man sadly dies after being attacked by pit bulls

A Californian man has tragically lost his life after reportedly being attacked by his pit bulls.

The 35-year-old, believed to have been a pit bull breeder, was discovered in a kennel in his backyard in Compton early Friday morning, as reported by CBS News, KTLA, and The Los Angeles Times.

At approximately 7 a.m. local time, authorities responded to the home following a 911 call indicating that "her friend was seen in the backyard and appeared to have been mauled by his dog," a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) informed The Times.

Upon arriving at the scene, officials found the man's body in one of several kennels located in the backyard, as seen in footage captured by KTLA.

Thirteen pit bulls, consisting of five adults and eight puppies, were also discovered in the backyard, now under the custody of the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control with the consent of the victim's father.

The pit bulls will undergo impoundment and examination at a nearby animal care center, as reported by The Times.

Using footage from cameras situated around the property, investigators concluded that the attack likely occurred on Thursday evening between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to KTLA.

Lt. Michael Gomez from LASD's Homicide Bureau informed KTLA that the death was likely the result of a confrontation among the pit bulls.

"It's believed that he was feeding the dogs when an altercation broke out among some of them, leading to the fatal mauling," Lt. Gomez stated.

The victim's identity has not been released yet, but Lt. Gomez informed CBS News that he "ultimately died from his injuries."

The L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control is actively investigating the incident and its circumstances.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the victim," stated Marcia Mayeda, the department's director, as reported by KTLA and The Times. "We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the facts and ensure the safety and well-being of both the community and the animals involved," Mayeda added.







