U.S. defense chief in 'good condition': Pentagon

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin takes questions during a press conference at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is in "good condition" and will be released from a hospital later Tuesday, said a Pentagon official.

"Secretary Austin is still at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (in Bethesda, Maryland) and is in good condition," Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters.

"However, we anticipate Secretary Austin will be released from the hospital later today," said Singh, adding his bladder condition was not related to his diagnosis for prostate cancer.

Austin canceled a planned trip to Brussels for a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group this week after undergoing non-surgical procedures under general anesthesia to address his bladder issue.

Wednesday's planned meeting involving a gathering of international defense leaders to discuss support for Ukraine will now be held virtually.

"The Secretary still intends to participate in the virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group tomorrow," Singh said, adding that among the messages that will be conveyed is the U.S.'s support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes."

"But we do need that congressional authority to continue to provide those packages," she added.

Her remarks came after the U.S. Senate approved a $95.34 billion assistance plan for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan earlier Tuesday by a vote of 70-29, surpassing the 60-vote threshold required in recent years for approval, although approval by the House of Representatives is far from certain.

Welcoming the bipartisan supplemental agreement, Singh said the Department of Defense asked that the House act "urgently."

"We feel really confident that the House will support Ukraine and eventually pass the supplemental...So we're hopeful that the House does take it up soon and it does get across the finish line," she added.