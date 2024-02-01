U.S. Treasury imposes sanctions on 2 entities in Myanmar

The U.S. Treasury Department announced Wednesday that it imposed sanctions on military cronies and companies in Myanmar three years after a military coup.

The Treasury said its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating two entities closely associated with the military regime in Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, as well as four cronies.

"On February 1, 2021, Burma's military forces overthrew the democratically elected government and removed the civilian government leaders from power. Over the past three years, the military has continuously used violence and terror to oppress the people of Burma and deny them the ability to freely choose their own leaders," it said in a statement.

"Despite international pressure for the cessation of attacks in civilian areas, Burma's military regime has continued to use its military aircraft to conduct aerial bombings. To carry out these attacks, Burma's military has relied on a broad network of companies and individuals that provide material and financial support to the regime," it added.

The OFAC, in addition, sanctioned three entities for their role in undermining the peace, security and stability of Sudan in order to isolate funding sources for both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) -- the two main parties responsible for the conflict in Sudan.

"The conflict in Sudan continues, in part, due to key individuals and entities that help fund the continuation of the violence," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson.

"Treasury, in coordination with our allies and partners, will continue to target these networks and disrupt these important funding sources."