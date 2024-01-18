US continues to back sale of F-16 jets to Türkiye: White house

US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, January 17, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The US does not have a change in policy regarding its support for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, the White House said Wednesday.

National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby said President Joe Biden "has been pretty consistent and we continue to support the additional sale of F-16s and modernization of the current F-16 fleet for Turkey.

"That's a consistent policy position that we've had since coming into office," Kirby told reporters.

"I don't have an update for you on the dates and the calendar items in terms of what that looks like but, our policy with respect to F-16s for Turkey has not changed," he added.

Türkiye submitted a letter of request in October 2021 to purchase 40 F-16 Block 70 fighter jets and 79 modernization kits from the US.

The Biden administration informally notified the Congress of the sale last January and a tiered review process was initiated to start negotiations with Congress.

Key lawmakers in Congress tie the F-16 sale to Türkiye with Sweden's NATO accession bid, pending the Turkish parliament's approval.

In December, legislation greenlighting Sweden's accession to NATO was approved by the Turkish parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, leaving only one vote in the general assembly to grant or deny Türkiye's full approval.