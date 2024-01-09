U.S. defense chief getting treatment for prostate cancer: Doctors

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin meets with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto (out of frame) at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on June 23, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who faced criticisms for a secretive hospital stay last week, is being treated for prostate cancer, doctors said Tuesday.

"As part of Secretary Austin's routinely recommended health screening, he has undergone regular prostate specific antigen (PSA) surveillance. Changes in his laboratory evaluation in early December 2023 identified prostate cancer which required treatment," according to a statement by his doctors.

He was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the U.S. state of Maryland on Dec. 22 and underwent a minimally invasive surgical procedure called a prostatectomy to treat and cure prostate cancer, according to the statement.

"He was under general anesthesia during this procedure. Secretary Austin recovered uneventfully from his surgery and returned home the next morning. His prostate cancer was detected early, and his prognosis is excellent," said the statement.

The Pentagon issued a statement Friday that said Austin was hospitalized for four days beginning Jan. 1.

Spokesman Pat Ryder said Austin was admitted "for complications following a recent elective medical procedure."

Ryder did not provide details but said only that Austin "is recovering well and is expecting to resume his full duties today."

He reiterated Tuesday that Austin "currently remains hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and is in good condition"