Hotel explosion in Texas injures 21

Published January 09,2024
An explosion at the Sandman Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday blew out windows and littered streets, injuring 21 people, officials said.

According to a joint statement by Fort Worth police, and fire department, one of the injured was critical, while the condition of four was serious.

Authorities said they believe a gas leak caused the explosion, and further details will be released as they become available.

The fire department said it had responded to a fire call, which was immediately updated to an explosion call. Police had assisted with street closures and clearing out parking garages in the immediate area.