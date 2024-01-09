Car crashes into White House exterior gate, driver in custody

A car crashed into an exterior gate at the White House on Monday night, according to the Secret Service, who said the driver is in custody.

"Shortly before 6 p.m., a vehicle collided with an exterior gate on the White House complex," Anthony Guglielmi, a Secret Service spokesman, wrote on X.

"The driver has been taken into custody & we are investigating the cause & manner of the collision," he added.

President Joe Biden was not at the White House when the incident occurred.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.













