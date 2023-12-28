Number of migrants from Mexico pursing American dream pass 2.24M in 2023

The number of irregular migrants attempting to reach the US from Central American nations through Mexico has exceeded 2.24 million in 2023, according to assessments by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The figures, covering the period from January to November 2023, indicate a substantial increase from 2.3 million in 2022 and 1.8 million in 2021.

Driven by a pursuit of improved living conditions, irregular migrants find themselves waiting in cities near the Mexico-US border, facing various challenges and dangers on their journey.

Data from the National Institute of Migration (INM) in Mexico reveals that these migrants hail from diverse regions, including Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Haiti, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Pakistan, China, and various African countries.

To address the situation, the INM reports that 431,000 irregular migrants have been registered for legalization within the country, with the process still underway.

The Mexican-based news website El Economista, outlining the human cost of this migration, indicated that 1,560 migrants have lost their lives or gone missing this year alone while attempting to reach the US. This marks a continued increase from previous years, highlighting the perils faced by those pursuing a much better life in the US.

DANGEROUS JOURNEY

These migrants pay a certain amount to human traffickers to reach the US. Those unable to afford such services endure weeks of walking, exposing themselves to violence and discrimination.

The journey is fraught with additional dangers, as highlighted in a report by the IOM on Sep. 12, which designates the Mexico-US route as the "world's most dangerous land migration route."

Despite threats from organ traffickers, drug cartels, and criminal organizations, many migrants persist in their quest to reach the US, often contracting various diseases before reaching the US border.

Compounding the challenges, thousands of migrants awaiting legal passage to the US in cities such as Tapachula, Chiapas, Nuevo Leon, and Morelos in Mexico are compelled to work in low-paying jobs for months.

MEXICO: BRIDGE BETWEEN LATIN AMERICA, US

Speaking to Anadolu, Talya Iscan, an international political scientist and security expert, sheds light on the geopolitical significance that has positioned Mexico as a nation both receiving and sending migrants at a regional level.

According to Iscan, the ongoing migration crisis has not only strained relations between Mexico and the US but has also directly impacted Mexico's domestic politics.

"This phenomenon has directly influenced Mexico's domestic politics and its relations with the US. The US has often harshly criticized Mexico, attributing responsibility to it for irregular migration and illegal activities."

Iscan emphasized the necessity for multilateral collaboration, stating that Mexico serves as a bridge between Latin America and the US. She underscored the need for joint efforts to address the multifaceted challenges posed by migration

FACTORS BEHIND SURGE IN MIGRATION

Drawing attention to a 62% increase in undocumented migrants in Mexico during the first eight months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, Iscan said factors contributing to this surge include violence, insecurity, climate crisis, and a lack of opportunities.

"Migrants face economic uncertainty, harassment, violence, and significant social barriers during their journeys, along with a lack of basic services. Countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including a majority from Venezuela and Ecuador, host refugees and migrants."

Looking ahead, Iscan predicted that the migration phenomenon will have a lasting impact on US domestic politics.

"The current migration issues actually benefit the Democrats. If we think in the long term, these incoming Latin immigrants will result in more votes for Democrats as minority populations of different ethnic origins increase."