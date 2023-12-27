Tesla robot attacks engineer with claws in Texas

A Tesla engineer suffered a fatal attack by a robot during a malfunction at the Giga Texas factory near Austin, leading to the temporary closure of the facility, reports Daily Mail.

The details of the incident, including an "open wound" on the victim's left hand, were disclosed in a 2021 injury report, as per Daily Mail's review of documents.

While no other robot-related injuries were reported to regulators in 2021 or 2022, concerns are mounting about the potential risks associated with automated robots in the workplace.

Critics question the swift adoption of new technology, citing instances of increased injuries involving robotic coworkers in various sectors, such as Amazon shipment centers, incidents with self-driving cars, and even aggression from robotic chess instructors.

Tesla's injury report, essential for maintaining tax breaks in Texas, asserted that the engineer did not require time off work. However, an attorney representing Tesla's Giga Texas contract workers believes that the number of injuries at the factory is underreported. This concern is fueled by the unreported death of a construction worker in September 2021 and discussions with other employees, as reported by BNN.

Moreover, the Workers Defense Project has lodged a complaint with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), alleging that Tesla's contractors provided false safety certificates to some workers. This situation is not unprecedented, as Tesla has faced criticism for a history of underreporting injuries, with investigations uncovering the misclassification of workplace accidents to avoid regulatory scrutiny.

The recurring apprehensions surrounding the safety of robotic automation in the workplace are further intensified by the recent incident at Giga Texas.







