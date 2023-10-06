Venezuela issues arrest warrant for former opposition leader Juan Guaido

The Venezuelan Prosecutor General's Office announced late Thursday that an arrest warrant has been issued for former opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Venezuela's Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab said at a press conference that the warrant had been issued for Guaido, who has been living in the U.S. since April, on charges of "money laundering, treason and causing economic damage to the state."

Noting that three prosecutors have been assigned to carry out the legal process related to Guaido, Saab said they will file a red notice request with Interpol for his arrest.

According to Saab, Guaido has created a fake government, causing the state $19 billion in losses, and Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has provided him with financing through its subsidiary Citgo in the U.S.

Expressing hope that Guaido will be handed over to the country with the help of international cooperation channels, the chief prosecutor noted that a large number of investigation files have been opened on him.

Guaido, the former president of Venezuela's National Assembly, arrived in Miami, Florida in the U.S. on April 25 after he was deported by authorities in Colombia who said he crossed their border illegally to attend a conference on Venezuela in the country.

He expressed his satisfaction with the smooth exit with the intervention of the U.S.

He declared himself the "interim president" of Venezuela on Jan. 23, 2019 and received the support of many Latin American and Western countries, especially the U.S.

Parliamentary elections held in Venezuela on Dec. 7, 2020 were won by a government coalition led by President Nicolas Maduro, while the opposition led by Guaido boycotted the polls.













