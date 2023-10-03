Texas congressman carjacked at gunpoint in Washington

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that the investigation into the armed carjacking incident had been taken over by the U.S. Capitol Police.

The statement indicated that the Metropolitan Police Department had responded to a report of an armed carjacking on Monday evening at around 9:32 p.m. at the intersection of New Jersey and K Street, Southeast.

Henry Cuellar, who was identified as a member of Congress, prompted the United States Capitol Police to assume control of the investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department is providing assistance to the Capitol Police's Criminal Investigative Division in this matter.

At the scene of the crime, House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, representing California, was present as Capitol police were processing the scene and obtaining a statement from Cuellar.

Late on Monday night, Capitol police issued a statement confirming that the Metropolitan Police Department was investigating an armed carjacking that occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the Navy Yard neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Since the victim was identified as a Member of Congress, the U.S. Capitol Police were collaborating with the Metropolitan Police Department to investigate the case. The statement mentioned that no injuries were reported, and detectives were actively working to locate the suspects.

This incident on Monday marked the second time this year that a Democrat in Congress became a victim of a crime in the nation's capital. In February, Minnesota Representative Angie Craig was attacked in an elevator at her apartment building but managed to fend off her assailant.

Notably, this carjacking occurred just two weeks after a public safety forum was held on Capitol Hill for members of Congress and Capitol Hill staff to discuss concerns and issues related to safety in the surrounding neighborhoods.